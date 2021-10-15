Advertisement

Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester...
FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after an officer shot Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rosenbaum and Huber died. Grosskreutz survived.

Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after Rosenbaum and Huber attacked him and Grosskreutz approached him holding a handgun. Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois, is to stand trial next month on multiple counts, including homicide.

Grosskreutz filed the lawsuit Thursday. An attorney representing Kenosha County and Sheriff David Beth says the allegations are false.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

Latest News

Jordan and Serenity
Searchers looking for missing man, baby after crash in Fond du Lac County
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Warrant alleges other driver in crash that killed 3 teens was drunk, speeding
Army vs. Wisconsin game brings a special band to town
Benny Havens Band comes to Madison
Army vs. Wisconsin game brings a special band to town
Benny Havens Band in Madison