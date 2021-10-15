Madison man honors doctor who treated him through daughter’s name

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is paying tribute to a local doctor through the name of their third child, saying he made their growing family possible.

UW Health explained Thursday that in May of 2018, Joe St. Peter’s wife, Bryce, woke up to the sound of her husband having a seizure.

At the hospital, a CT scan showed Joe had a golf ball-sized tumor on the frontal lobe of his brain. Joe met Dr. Mustafa Baskaya, who took an aggressive approach in brain surgery and was able to remove all of the tumor a few days later.

Joe experienced left-side neglect, meaning the left side of his body would not function well. He said he was scared, but Dr. Baskaya put him at ease.

“[Baskaya said] ‘You’re going to be OK. Why are you worrying? I’m the one who needs to worry,’” Joe said. “His calm demeanor just put us at ease.”

The family then found out the results of Joe’s biopsy results, UW Health said. His tumor was cancerous and he was diagnosed with a grade-3 astrocytoma.

UW Health noted that Joe went through months of physical therapy to gain mobility, but his surgery ended up being a success. The hospital system noted while the family prepared for the worst, Joe’s scans have been negative for three years.

Joe and Bryce were able to start a growing family. While Joe was on chemotherapy, as UW Health notes that chemotherapy treatments can cause infertility in men, they found out Bryce was pregnant with with their daughter Julia Jane. The couple later welcomed a son, Ezra.

When the couple learned they would be having a third child, UW Health noted they wanted to honor the doctor that made their family possible.

Sylvie Baskaya Joslin St. Peter was born Aug. 26, 2021.

“It is incredibly humbling, and I am honored to have been able to help Joe,” Dr. Baskaya said. “Who knows, maybe Sylvie will grow up to be a neurosurgeon, and it will come full circle.”

