Madison PD report escalation in West Side violent crime sprees

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An increase in violent crimes on Madison’s west side has police increasing patrols and working with multiple agencies to put a stop to these cases.

Police noted in an incident report that cases involving residents being confronted at gunpoint around their homes and vehicles have been escalating.

The most recent incident, which happened around midnight Thursday on the 1700 block of McKenna Boulevard, is the third incident since Aug. 19.

Madison Police Department noted the three carjackings have occurred between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. with residents arriving home to generally empty streets. Police believe the suspects have connections to this area of the city and are looking for a lone occupant to come home in their vehicle.

Police stressed that these were not crimes of opportunities, such as someone leaving their car unlocked and someone breaks in.

Police believe the cases are related and are being committed by a small group of people that are “becoming increasingly more brazen.” Officers say the suspects have been connected to weapons violations in Madison recently.

They also noted that there was “extensive” property damage overnight on Oct. 5, with police receiving 40 reports of auto break-ins, criminal damage to properties and burglaries.

To put a stop to these crimes, MPD noted that its West District detectives are investigating these cases with its Burglary Crime Unit, the Gang Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and other district units.

The police department is also working with the Dane County Stolen Auto Workgroup to investigate the stolen vehicles and its Criminal Intelligence Section to review data in preventing these crimes.

MPD will increase patrols in targeted areas overnight and request additional resources in the short term, though it acknowledged this is not a sustainable long-term solution.

MPD provided a full list of what the community can do to help prevent being a victim of these crimes.

Residents are encouraged to call MPD through 911 or the non-emergency line 608-255-2345

