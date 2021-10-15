The military’s oldest band plays in Madison ahead of Saturday’s game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers host the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Saturday night in Madison. And members of the West Point Band have headed to the Midwest ahead of the game.

The West Point Band is the oldest band in the military. Established in 1817, it is the oldest continuously serving Army band and the oldest unit at West Point. The band is comprised of service members and split into five ensembles: Concert Band, Hellcats, West Point Brass Quintet and the Benny Havens Band.

The Benny Havens Band will be in Madison over the weekend, performing all over the State Street and Madison area.

The Benny Havens Band is a leading popular music ensemble in the Armed Forces, primarily serving the United States Corps of Cadets at West Point. They give the cadets and the public a chance to see someone of the many different types of jobs offered through the military.

In 2017, the BHB was among the first acts to perform at the Grand Ole Opry City Stage in Times Square, celebrating the release of their country album Songs that Save Our Lives on Agnes Records, recorded at Soundstage in Nashville, Tennessee, and featuring new songs by Nashville’s top songwriters.

