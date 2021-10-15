MPD: Mom’s gave Madison police a fake name for son, but not the one he used

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect and his mother apparently did not have their stories straight when Madison police officers wanted to know his name. According to police, he gave officers one answer, then his mother gave them a different one – and neither of them were correct.

The Madison Police Department’s initial report on the encounter indicates the suspect, Travon Kelly, was wearing a black balaclava and sitting in the passenger seat Thursday afternoon when officers stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Rimrock Road. A K-9 unit reportedly detected something suspicious, leading investigators to ask Kelly and the driver, whose name was not released, to get out of the vehicle.

Before officers could conduct a search, Kelly allegedly became animated and got up from the curb. The police report indicated he resisted officers’ commands and he was eventually handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car. When investigators eventually conducted their search, the report states they found a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a black balaclava.

MPD reports the officers also found an identification card that showed Kelly originally gave them a fake name. Sometime during the traffic stop, Kelly’s mother, Keshaunta Kelly, arrived at the scene and identified her son by a different fake name than the one he used, the MPD report continued. The 39-year-old Kelly was cited for obstruction of justice and released.

Her 23-year-old son was taken to the Dane Co. jail and booked on counts of carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing and resisting, as well as a pair of warrants from Monona on allegations of burglary and theft.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.