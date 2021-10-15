MPD: Victim wakes to sawing sound near car, held at gunpoint by suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who held a victim at gunpoint and then fled from the scene early Friday morning.

According to MPD, a victim was sleeping near Grandwood Court and North Walbridge Avenue at around 4 a.m., when they were awakened by a sawing sound.

The victim spotted the suspect near their vehicle and ran outside to confront the suspect who then produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect then proceeded to remove a hydraulic jack from the victim’s car before fleeing in a vehicle driven by another suspect, MPD said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20-25 years of age, six feet tall and a slender build.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

