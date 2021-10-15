Advertisement

MPD: Victim wakes to sawing sound near car, held at gunpoint by suspect

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20-25 years of age, six feet tall and a slender build.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who held a victim at gunpoint and then fled from the scene early Friday morning.

According to MPD, a victim was sleeping near Grandwood Court and North Walbridge Avenue at around 4 a.m., when they were awakened by a sawing sound.

The victim spotted the suspect near their vehicle and ran outside to confront the suspect who then produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect then proceeded to remove a hydraulic jack from the victim’s car before fleeing in a vehicle driven by another suspect, MPD said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20-25 years of age, six feet tall and a slender build.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

Latest News

MPD: Mom’s gave Madison police a fake name for son, but not the one he used
Woman accused of driving drunk in Madison with 2 toddlers in car
Alfonso Morales, the former chief of the Milwaukee Police Dept., was sworn in Friday as...
Alfonso Morales sworn in as Fitchburg PD chief
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter