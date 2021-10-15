Advertisement

New tennis program pairs people and their service dogs

By Leigh Mills
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Playing tennis with your first best friend will be starting next month in Madison.

It’s called First Service Doubles. The tennis game is designed for people 18 and older who experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and their service dogs.

The game’s creator, Joe Tegtmeier explains how the program works, and what is involved in the six-week class.

Program dates are November 7, 14 & 21 and December 5, 12 & 19 at the John Powless Tennis Center in Madison.

For more information, click here.

