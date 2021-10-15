Advertisement

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.(Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — British police and media reports said that a Conservative lawmaker was stabbed during a meeting with constituents in eastern England on Friday. A man has been arrested.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public,” police said.

Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in a residential area of in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Aerial footage showed several ambulances and an air ambulance was waiting nearby to the church.

John Lamb, a local councilor, said Amess had not been taken to hospital more than two hours after the attack and the situation was “extremely serious.”

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Amess, 69, has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, a Conservative, tweeted: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency. A far-right extremist was convicted of her murder.

Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted that “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

British lawmakers are protected by armed police when they are inside Parliament, but have no such protection in their constituencies.

Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their “surgeries,” regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher.

In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England.

