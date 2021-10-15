Searchers looking for missing man, baby after crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County officials are looking for a man and a baby who are missing after a crash Thursday night.

Investigators have identified them as 24-year-old Jordan and his 4-month-old child Serenity.

On Oct. 14, at about 10:30 p.m., a woman, Jordan and Serenity were in a vehicle involved in a minor crash into a ditch on Brown Road west of Townline Road in the Town of Lamartine.

“Jordan and his baby, who was removed from the vehicle and carried in a car seat, left the vehicle and walked into a marshy area and the female lost sight of them a short time later,” says the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman got the vehicle out of the ditch and drove back home to Fond du Lac. She called Jordan, but was unable to get a hold of him. She called the Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m.

Deputies searched the area and found a car seat in a wooded area north of the crash scene. Serenity was not in the car seat.

Jordan was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants. Serenity was bundled in blankets.

Deputies, firefighters, emergency crews, drones and a State Patrol aircraft are searching the area.

The public is asked to stay away from the scene.

If anyone has any information, call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

