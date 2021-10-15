Semi driver charged in pedestrian hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi driver has been charged in the DeForest hit-and-run earlier this week that left a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the DeForest Police Dept. revealed the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office had charged Eric Schroder with a single count of hit and run with great bodily harm, in connection with the crash. The police department had withheld the 54-year-old Schroeder’s name until he was charged.

In its statement, the police department acknowledged the community’s support in locating Schroder, saying its investigators received numerous tips about the incident.

“These types of cases are not solved in a vacuum,” Chief James Olson. “The community has played an integral role in this investigation, and we are eternally grateful for their partnership and support.”

Authorities noted Tuesday that one of those tips had led officers to a semi that had sustained damage consistent with what would have happened during the incident the night before. Upon consulting with the owner of the vehicle, investigators were able to identify Schroder as a suspect and take the Columbus man into custody.

Schroder is accused of striking the pedestrian near the intersection of Trailside Drive and West North Street. The pedestrian, whose name also was not released, suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities said at the time.

In Friday’s update, the police department indicated the pedestrian remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, with Olson adding, “[w]e continue to pray for the victim and their recovery.”

