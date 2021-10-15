Sheriff’s Office seeks homicide charge in deadly Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants prosecutors for a homicide charge against the 39-year-old man who was involved in a deadly crash in the Town of Dunn last month.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced it referred a charge of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle against Eric Ignarski to the District Attorney’s Office. In the statement, it blamed excessive speed for causing the crash that killed Sierra Frisch, of Stoughton.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the 47-year-old Frisch’s 2021 Hyundai Elantra rolled several times after being struck by a car speeding the wrong way down U.S. Hwy. 51.

Investigators determined a 2021 Toyota Camry was heading north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 51 at a high rate of speed and almost struck an oncoming 2012 Dodge Durango. The SUV managed to swerve into a ditch to avoid a collision, the Sheriff’s Office reported but the sedan kept going until it collided with Frisch’s sedan.

Ignarski remains in the hospital because of the injuries he sustained in the crash and has not yet been booked into the Dane Co. jail because the facility does not have medical housing, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Friday’s referral marks the second time this week the Sheriff’s Office referred homicide charges connected to a deadly crash. On Tuesday, officials asked the D.A. office to charge Eric Mehring with multiple homicide counts, among other charges, in the wreck that killed three high school students.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged Mehring was intoxicated and speeding when his 2016 Jaguar rear-ended the teens’ vehicle on Oct. 2, sending their car into a field where it caught fire. Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John “Jack” Miller died in the crash.

A search warrant released Friday indicated Mehring took a breathalyzer test, which recorded a level three times higher than the legal limit. It stated he also told investigators he was going approximately 75 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.