Shots fired, dark SUV seen leaving Madison’s west side

(unsplash.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers were dispatched to Madison’s west side Thursday night for report of shots fired.

According to the Madison Police Department, at about 10 p.m., officers reported to 6600 Piping Rock Road after an officer who was in the area heard gunshots.

A caller also heard the shots and reported seeing a dark SUV leaving the area, MPD said.

One shell casing was found on the scene, and no injuries or damage have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

