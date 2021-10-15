A Sunny Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure will move by to the east of here today. The low will bring some cloudiness to the region as well as a few scattered showers. Any precipitation will be very light and spotty with maximum rain totals of a couple one-hundredths of an inch. The low will then head off to the east by this evening and high pressure will begin to build in from the west. Sunshine will make a return appearance for the weekend. It looks like the sunshine will hang on for the first part of next week as well. Breezy conditions are anticipated for Saturday with gusts as high as 30 mph. Lighter winds return for Sunday.

Sunny and breezy conditions Saturday, sunny and milder Sunday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 59. Wind: North 5.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: W 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 59.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 65.

