Two injured after car collides with semi in Dodge Co.

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are injured Friday, one severely, after a semi truck and passenger car collided with each other in Dodge County, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on State Highway 33 east and Sunset Road in the Township of Oak Grove, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a passenger vehicle was driving west on the highway while a semi-tractor with an enclosed trailer was headed eastbound. The Honda passenger vehicle crossed the roadway center line and collided with the semi.

The Honda driver suffered severe injures and was taken by a LifeNet helicopter to a hospital in Summit, authorities report. The driver of the semi was not injured, but a passenger of the tractor trailer had minor injuries.

The highway was closed for nearly four hours while police investigated the crash, the sheriff’s office added.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Juneau EMS, LifeNet helicopter, Horicon Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team all assisted with the crash.

