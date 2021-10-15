Advertisement

Unloaded gun found at Wausau West, district thanks student that reported it

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District says an unloaded gun was found Friday afternoon in a student’s backpack at Wausau West High School.

According to a news release from the district, a student shared secondhand information with the administration that another student was in possession of a pistol in his backpack. School staff contacted law enforcement to assist with the investigation.

“We are very thankful that the reporting student came forward and shared the concerning information with a trusted adult immediately,” a release from the district stated.

The Wausau Police Department said the student’s report is what they’re also looking for.

“Fortunately here in Wausau I mean the report of a weapon in the building is pretty uncommon....we certainly, we always ask students to be part of our community policing team...with that comes with just being vigilant and if you see something that concerns you, go to a trusted adult in your building and we can assess and address it as soon as possible,” Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar said.

The student was located within minutes. The investigation uncovered an unloaded pistol in the student’s backpack and the student was immediately taken into custody without incident. The student was not in possession of ammunition.

The school went into a soft lockdown around 1:15 p.m. It was later lifted.

