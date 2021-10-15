Woman accused of driving drunk in Madison with 2 toddlers in car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested a woman Thursday night after they allege that she was driving while intoxicated with her children, ages two and four, in the car with her.

Officers arrived around 11:35 p.m. to the intersection of Taft Street and Buick Street for a crash. According to an incident report, police discovered the driver had been allegedly drinking at a friend’s house before loading her children in the car.

Dijuana Knights, 35, allegedly crashed into a parked car and police say neither she, nor her children were injured. Police called EMS officials out of precaution to check the children, who were later picked up by a relative.

Police arrested her for her third alleged OWI offense and then took her to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

Police say once they were at a hospital, Knights allegedly grabbed and twisted the finger of a nurse.

Knights is accused of her third OWI citation- with minors under 16, battery to an emergency medical care provider, operating after revocation, probation hold and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

