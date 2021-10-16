Badgers sweep Army with 1-0 victory

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team (2-2-0 Big Ten) earned its first series sweep of the season with a 1-0 win over Army (0-4-1, 0-1-1 Atlantic Hockey) on Saturday in front of a raucus crowd at the Kohl Center.Neither team got on the board in the first period despite a couple of close chances and power-play opportunities. The 0-0 deadlock continued through the second period and into the final minutes of the third.The Badgers got called for a slashing penalty at 15:42 in the third period and headed to the penalty kill down a man. An Army defenseman fumbled the puck on the Badgers blueline and captain Tarek Baker swept in and took off down the ice, blowing past Army for a breakaway. He lifted the puck over the goalie’s shoulder to put the Badgers up 1-0 with just three minutes remaining in the third period.Army pulled their goalie and fought to make up the deficit, but senior transfer goaltender Jared Moe stood tall in net all game, stopping all 19 shots he faced for his first shutout as a Badger.Notes to know:

Moe notched his first shutout as a Badger and second of his collegiate career

The Badgers outshot Army, 32-19

Roman Ahcan and Jack Gorniak skated in their 100th game donning the red and white

Baker’s goal is his third game-winner and second short-handed goal of his career

The 1-0 victory was UW’s first since a 1-0 win against Miami on Jan. 18, 2013

Next Up:The Badgers travel on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, for their first road series of the season against St. Cloud State. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m on Saturday. Watch live on NCHC.tv and follow along on Twitter and Instagram at @BadgerMHockey

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.