Board to consider hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits

FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021.(AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board plans to vote next week on whether to hire its own attorneys in a pair of lawsuits seeking to block the fall wolf hunt. The board is slated to meet Monday.

A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block the hunt in state court in August.

Six Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit in September to stop the hunt.

The Wisconsin Justice Department is representing the board in both lawsuits but board Chairman Fred Prehn says its attorneys haven’t been communicating with board members.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul runs the state Justice Department. The board is controlled by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees.

