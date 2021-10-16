Advertisement

Dane Co. reaches second lowest COVID-19 case rate of all Wis. counties

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has the second lowest COVID-19 case rate out of all counties in the state, according to new data released Thursday by the Public Health Madison and Dane County.

PHMDC’s latest data blog show Dane Co. has a case burden of 379.8 cases per 100,000 people, with only Ashland County showing a lower COVID-19 disease activity level at 378.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

Dane Co. health officials noted that the county has consistently had lower case rates among all age groups in Wisconsin, with the only exception being a recent spike in college-aged individuals. For example, Wisconsin has a case rate 2.1 times higher than in Dane County for those ages 16-17.

The full list is as follows:

  • Age 0-11: WI has 1.3x higher case rate than Dane County
  • Age 12-15: WI has 1.9x higher case rate than Dane County
  • Age 16-17: WI has 2.1x higher case rate than Dane County
  • Age 18-24: WI has 1.6x higher case rate than Dane County
  • Age 25-44: WI has 1.5x higher case rate than Dane County
  • Age 45-64: WI has 1.9x higher case rate than Dane County
  • Age 65+: WI has 1.7x higher case rate than Dane County

Overall in Dane Co, the number of people hospitalized with the virus remained stable from the last two week period.

An average of 86 people were hospitalized in Dane Co. each day over the past 14-day period. PHMDC noted it could not determine whether the hospitalizations were among Dane Co. residents specifically, or patients who transferred to a Dane Co. hospital from surrounding areas.

Dane Co. averaged 138 COVID-19 cases per day during the past two-week period, with the percent positive level hovering around 3.7%.

