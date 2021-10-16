Friday Football Blitz: Week 9

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 9 of Friday Football Blitz and Friday’s Game of the Week was Edgewood versus Monroe at Breese Stevens Field.

Edgewood sat at a perfect 8-0 record and Monroe at 7-1 ahead of Friday’s game. These two rivals could face each other again, depending on how playoff seating shakes out.

“We have been able to recover and keep battling,” said Monroe Head Coach Toby Golembiewski. “Our JV has done a great job, we’ve been able to use a kid from that area and everything is really kind of going right.”

“It’s been a really cool experience for our kids and they’ve worked their tails off and I think that’s something that goes by the wayside a little bit is the amount of effort that kids put in to put themselves in this position,” said Edgewood Head Coach Jesse Norris.

Edgewood was able to keep its perfect record, winning 31-28 over Monroe.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.