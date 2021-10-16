Janesville PD search for missing woman not seen in over a week

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is working to locate a woman who was reported missing by her family after not hearing from her for over a week.

According to an incident report, Connie Teubert Gorman has not contacted her close friends or family. They say they are concerned for her.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

