Kimberly students killed by motorcycle crash honored at Kaukauna football game

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A football game between Kimberly and Kaukauna took on a somber tone Friday night. Both schools are coming together to reflect on the loss of two Kimberly students who died from a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

During the game a raffle was held with proceeds going to the GoFundMe accounts that were set up for each family.

Anthony Douglas and Peyton Schorer, both 17, were seniors at Kimberly High School and dating, according to family members. They were riding a motorcycle on Buchanan Rd. in Combined Locks when Anthony lost control and went into a ditch. He died at a hospital soon after. Schorer was hospitalized in critical condition until her passing on Tuesday.

“It’s been hard definitely with losing a best friend and a sister,” said Callie Cox, a stepsister to Schorer, adding, “She was a great girl. She always was like there, wanting to do stuff, never was a dull moment with her, always lighting up the room.”

Since Douglas was known for wearing cowboy attire, students made that the theme of the night.

Family and friends tell us they’ve received a ton of community support, and this coming together Friday means a lot, especially on the football field of an opposing school.

Jacci Konkle, a friend of the Schorer family, said, “When you really look at it, they’re rivals -- I mean, Kaukauna and Kimberly, and they’re playing each other -- and it’s at Kaukauna, and Kaukauna says ‘Hey, let’s change our theme and let’s honor Kimberly and let’s all just come together and play the game in good sport and have a Friday night football game.’”

Cox added, “It’s been really hard, I know Anthony and Peyton were really known well. They were always together so students are taking it kind of hard. It’s good thou to see everyone come together and be one, be there for everyone.”

Both families have medical and funeral expenses to cover.

“The medical bills are extensive. It’s been a while, over a week at the hospital, and now there’s funeral expenses on top of it. So those bills are piling up, and that’s the last thing any family wants to think about,” said Konkle.

Other events are also being planned to assist the family with their expenses.

