Madison mom, daughter turn love of art into business for a cause

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mom and daughter turned their love of drawing and art into a business for a good cause.

Cat Burkat and her daughter Hisa Schoephoester are working to help koalas all the way in Australia.

Through Cat’s work as an eye surgeon, the pair was inspired to create multi-use neck gaiters, many of which feature eyes or glasses.

The artwork features eyes in different moods, such as happy, surprised and angry.

“I thought it was a good idea because everyone needed masks, but these are multifunctional you can wear as a hat on cold days,” explained Hisa.

The duo have an Etsy Shop together called HisaCatEyeDesigns.

