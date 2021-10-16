Man arrested in Ill. on active murder arrest warrant out of Madison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man with an active murder warrant stemming from a Madison homicide was located Thursday morning in Rockford, Illinois, and taken into custody, police reported.

On Friday, the Rockford Police Dept. stated its Gang Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service caught up to Von Johnson, Jr., while conducting a warrant check in the 500 block of Royal Ave. Johnson was reportedly found in the home and arrested without incident.

According to police, the 26-year-old Rockford man, was booked into the Winnebago Co. jail on three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of cocaine. The statement from police indicated a search of the home where Johnson was captured revealed two firearms, several high-capacity magazines, more ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cocaine.

NBC15 News reached out to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office on Friday afternoon for details of the arrest warrant, but did not get a response.

