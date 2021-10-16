Advertisement

Man arrested in Ill. on active murder arrest warrant out of Madison

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man with an active murder warrant stemming from a Madison homicide was located Thursday morning in Rockford, Illinois, and taken into custody, police reported.

On Friday, the Rockford Police Dept. stated its Gang Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service caught up to Von Johnson, Jr., while conducting a warrant check in the 500 block of Royal Ave. Johnson was reportedly found in the home and arrested without incident.

According to police, the 26-year-old Rockford man, was booked into the Winnebago Co. jail on three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of cocaine. The statement from police indicated a search of the home where Johnson was captured revealed two firearms, several high-capacity magazines, more ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cocaine.

NBC15 News reached out to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office on Friday afternoon for details of the arrest warrant, but did not get a response.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Badgers dismiss running back Jalen Berger

Latest News

Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔
Lou's journey!
Lou's journey!
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔
Madison Police Department officers say two strangers allegedly attacked a person walking with...
Two strangers allegedly attack victim while walking with friends in Madison
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Board to consider hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits