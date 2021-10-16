Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Advertisement

A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E. Washington Ave.
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E. Washington Ave.

Madison police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Kwik Trip at 3528 E Washington Ave at around 11:00 p.m. When they got there, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

That man was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated.

Police say they identified a suspect and believe there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

