Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old who is the child of a homicide victim.

Major P. Harris was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9. He may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

Authorities believe Major may have been in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with the Wisconsin license plate number ABE2804 before he went missing.

Police believe Major Harris may have been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox before he went missing. (Wisconsin DOJ)

Police also say another area of interest is the 2600 block of N. 37th Street in Milwaukee.

Major is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks.

Major was last seen wearing a Dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Major, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to contact them with any information. Their number is 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.