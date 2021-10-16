Advertisement

Olbrich Botanical Gardens celebrates opening of learning center, greenhouses

The Learning Center will use 67% less energy than a building built to minimum code standards.
are invited to attend a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 16...
are invited to attend a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Frautschi Family Learning Center and greenhouses at Olbrich Botanical Gardens(Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Frautschi Family Learning Center and greenhouses at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

According to Olbrich Gardens, the 8,500-square-foot Learning Center is the first dedicated educational space in Olbrich’s history. Educational offerings, including school programs, summer writing camps and youth/family programs will be offered in the classrooms.

“It is incredibly important that we have places where young people can come and learn about the natural world,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway, who attended the opening, said. “It’s so important that we have spaces where we can do that educational work that will I hope not actually feel like learning or school, but rather just feel like fun and wonder.”

The Garden’s 25-year-old greenhouses are also being replaced by new greenhouses that will allow for more efficient use of space, and will be used to grow an increasing number of plants grown from seed.

The Learning Center will use 67% less energy than a building built to minimum code standards, and will include the following features:

• 9 kW photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, which provide approximately 20% of the Learning Center’s electric use.

• In-floor heating and cooling on the first floor, requiring an air handling system that maintains tight control of humidity levels in the space.

• Large windows for daylighting and views to the surrounding gardens.

• Daylight sensors that automatically dim LED lighting.

• Occupancy and vacancy sensors for lighting and heating control.

• LED lighting throughout the building that greatly reduces electricity use and heating load.

• A high performance building envelope that significantly reduces air infiltration.

In addition to speaker remarks and a ribbon cutting, the celebration featured an open house in the new facilities where guests had the opportunity to chat with Olbrich staff, participate in a take-home potting activity and learn about the building’s sustainable features among other activities.

According to an Olbrich Gardens Facebook post, Bolz Conservatory admission is free all day today as a thank you for all the community they received for the project.

Stop by our Open House today from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to get a behind the scenes look at our new production greenhouses and...

Posted by Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔

Latest News

Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
COVID-19
Dane Co. reaches second lowest COVID-19 case rate of all Wis. counties
Wisconsin DOT begins “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign
Lots of sunshine is expected in the days to come. Highs will be back in the 70s early next week.
Sunny and Breezy