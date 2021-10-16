Patchy Frost Possible Tonight; Warming up into Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A clear sky will allow cooler air to settle over southern Wisconsin tonight. Lows will drop into the middle and upper 30s area-wide. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau and Adams counties tonight. Patchy frost is possible in low-lying areas.

Sunshine is back for Sunday. A westerly breeze kicks up and will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. More warm air surges in on Monday & Tuesday with highs near 70°! We’ll hold onto the warmer weather through Wednesday before a low-pressure system moves by. There’s a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday with decreasing temperatures. Highs will only top out in the lower and mid 50s next weekend.

