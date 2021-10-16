Advertisement

Patchy Frost Possible Tonight; Warming up into Next Week

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s across south-central Wisconsin. Patchy frost is possible in low-lying areas.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s across southern Wisconsin.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s across southern Wisconsin.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A clear sky will allow cooler air to settle over southern Wisconsin tonight. Lows will drop into the middle and upper 30s area-wide. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau and Adams counties tonight. Patchy frost is possible in low-lying areas.

Sunshine is back for Sunday. A westerly breeze kicks up and will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. More warm air surges in on Monday & Tuesday with highs near 70°! We’ll hold onto the warmer weather through Wednesday before a low-pressure system moves by. There’s a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday with decreasing temperatures. Highs will only top out in the lower and mid 50s next weekend.

