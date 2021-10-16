MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very nice weather is expected through the weekend. High pressure will be building in from the west as low pressure exits to the northeast of here today. This ridge will bring sunshine and more fall-like temperatures to the region. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 50s. The breeze will kick up a bit this afternoon with westerly wind in the 10 to 20 mph range. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph. As the ridge gets closer to us tomorrow the wind will diminish. More sunshine is expected into next with warmer temperatures. Highs will be near the 70 degree mark.

Lots of sunshine is expected in the days to come. Highs will be back in the 70s early next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny and breezy. High 57. Wind: West 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 39. Wind: W 10.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 71.

