Two strangers allegedly attack victim while walking with friends in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person lost consciousness Saturday evening after Madison Police Department reports two strangers allegedly assaulted them while the victim was walking with friends.

The Madison Police Department stated Friday that the victim was walking with a group of friends around 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Langdon Street when two unknown people walked up to the group.

The victim and their friends walked away toward Lake Street, when one of the suspects tackled the victim to the ground. The other suspect then joined in on at the attack, police noted.

Bystanders and the friends of the victim were able to pull the suspects off the person and then walk away from the suspects.

One of the suspects, described as wearing a blue Cubs jersey with a number nine on the back, got in front of the victim to stop them and their friends. The second suspect, described a wearing a white tank top Toon jersey with number 69 on the back, allegedly went up behind the victim and placed them in a chokehold.

Police say the suspect brought the victim to the ground in a chokehold while the second suspect punched the victim. The victim then lost consciousness.

Officers continued, saying both suspects then ran away. The victim went home before going to a hospital to be treated, the report stated.

The Madison Police Department urged anyone with information about these attacks to call their office at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 to remain anonymous.

Madison Police Department released these photos of two suspects who allegedly attacked a person walking with friends. (Madison Police Department)

