Wis. Dells PD: Online student ‘hit list’ determined to not be a real threat

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department says an online “hit list” targeting students was determined to not be a real threat after officers conducted a full investigation overnight Thursday.

Middle school students reported receiving social media messages Thursday evening, saying they were on a “hit list” from an anonymous person, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers noted they investigated the threats immediately, working overnight to conduct interviews and follow up with students.

By the morning, officers had identified a juvenile suspect, interviewed them and took them into custody.

Wisconsin Dells Police said while the “threats” turned out to be a “joke,” they knew this type of investigation had to be conducted.

“Our agency will treat every threat as a viable one,” Chief Nicholas Brinker wrote.

The police department also sent additional officers Friday morning to the school campus.

The department was assisted by the Wisconsin Dells School District and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

