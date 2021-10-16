Wisconsin DOT begins “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The State of Wisconsin is launching a new campaign to promote seatbelt use and cut down on distracted driving.

The campaign is part of the Department of Transportation’s push to lower the number of traffic deaths throughout the state.

The DOT says unbuckled drivers and passengers made up 44% of traffic deaths last year.

Distracted driving was the cause of 9,000 crashes in 2020, which killed 31 people.

“We’re asking that you make that promise, and you also challenge other people to do the same thing,” said Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (D). “The more people that we can get to make that commitment in the state, the more tragedy we can all avoid.”

The “Buckle Up, Phone Down” initiative first launched in Missouri back in 2017.

