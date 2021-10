MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on the Beltline EB at County W in Deerfield Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2:10 p.m. and the blockages are estimated to last two hours, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transporation.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is handling the incident. There are no reported injuries at the time.

