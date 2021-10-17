Advertisement

Beautiful Fall Weather to Start Off the Week

Highs will reach the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very nice weather is expected through the rest of the weekend. High pressure will continue to build in from the west. This ridge will bring sunshine and fall-like temperatures to the region. Highs today will reach the middle 60s. Wind will be lighter today that what we experienced yesterday. More sunshine is expected into next week as with the ridge drifts directly overhead. Wind will be light and shifting to southerly which will bring in warmer temperatures. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be near the 70 degree mark.

Sunny and mild conditions are expected for the first part of the week. Cooler temperatures...
Sunny and mild conditions are expected for the first part of the week. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend.(wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny and mild. High 65. Wind: West 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: W 5.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 71.

