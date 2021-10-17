Cold Night Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in to kick of the week. This means a lot of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. While the afternoons will be warm, nights will be chilly. Patchy frost is possible tonight, especially north of Madison, where overnight lows dip into the middle and upper 30s. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be mild into the lower 70s.

Our next weathermaker moves in for the middle of the week. This brings a good chance of storms both Wednesday and Thursday. Much cooler temperatures will settle in behind this as well. highs by the end of the week will be into the lower and middle 50s.

The weekend will start dry, but another chance of rain returns Sunday. Near normal temperatures will be around.

