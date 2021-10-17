Advertisement

Cold Night Ahead

Frost Advisory For Central Wisconsin
Frost
Frost(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in to kick of the week. This means a lot of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. While the afternoons will be warm, nights will be chilly. Patchy frost is possible tonight, especially north of Madison, where overnight lows dip into the middle and upper 30s. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be mild into the lower 70s.

Our next weathermaker moves in for the middle of the week. This brings a good chance of storms both Wednesday and Thursday. Much cooler temperatures will settle in behind this as well. highs by the end of the week will be into the lower and middle 50s.

The weekend will start dry, but another chance of rain returns Sunday. Near normal temperatures will be around.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

Latest News

Sunny and mild conditions are expected for the first part of the week. Cooler temperatures...
Beautiful Fall Weather to Start Off the Week
Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s across southern Wisconsin.
Patchy Frost Possible Tonight; Warming up into Next Week
Lots of sunshine is expected in the days to come. Highs will be back in the 70s early next week.
Sunny and Breezy
There's a chill in the air tonight! Lows will fall into the 40s.
A few chilly mornings ahead; Warmth is back next week