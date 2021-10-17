Driver thrown from his motorcycle in fatal Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Beaver Dam.

Around 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch near a man with no signs of life.

The man, found on S. Center Rd near Jackson Rd, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man was not wearing a helmet, and they suspect excessive speed and alcohol impairment to be possible factors in the crash.

Police estimate the driver was thrown from the motorcycle approximately two hours prior to his discovery.

The investigation so far shows that the motorcycle was southbound on S. Center Rd and entered the ditch after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.