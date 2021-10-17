Family, friends remember Carolanah Schenk
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - After tragedy struck a Fitchburg family at the end of September, family and friends gathered Sunday evening to remember Carolanah Schenk, whose life ended too soon.
“I am feeling very sad of course, but I want to celebrate her life,” said Schenk’s grandmother, Carol Pedretti. " The toughest part is, a life cut short at only 11-years-old, tragically and accidentally.”
Authorities say Schenk was shot in her family’s apartment on Sept. 28. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
She was a sixth grader in the Oregon School District, and Sunday’s remembrance ceremony was a way to give closure to her classmates.
“It’s really hard to talk to your kids about this, a lot of kids are confused,” said Anna Larson, who helped organize the event.
Kindness rocks were laid in front of Forest Edge Elementary School as a way to always remember a girl for her happy-go-lucky attitude and helping out her classmates.
“We are never going to forget Carolanah,” says Pedretti. “She was a special girl and we are going to take it a day at a time, a step at a time, and always remember how much she meant to all of us.”
Carolanah’s 15-year-old brother is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in juvenile court.
His next hearing is in November.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.