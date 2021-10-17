Family, friends remember Carolanah Schenk

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - After tragedy struck a Fitchburg family at the end of September, family and friends gathered Sunday evening to remember Carolanah Schenk, whose life ended too soon.

“I am feeling very sad of course, but I want to celebrate her life,” said Schenk’s grandmother, Carol Pedretti. " The toughest part is, a life cut short at only 11-years-old, tragically and accidentally.”

Authorities say Schenk was shot in her family’s apartment on Sept. 28. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Carolanah Schenk (Michael Johnson, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)

She was a sixth grader in the Oregon School District, and Sunday’s remembrance ceremony was a way to give closure to her classmates.

“It’s really hard to talk to your kids about this, a lot of kids are confused,” said Anna Larson, who helped organize the event.

Kindness rocks were laid in front of Forest Edge Elementary School as a way to always remember a girl for her happy-go-lucky attitude and helping out her classmates.

“We are never going to forget Carolanah,” says Pedretti. “She was a special girl and we are going to take it a day at a time, a step at a time, and always remember how much she meant to all of us.”

Carolanah’s 15-year-old brother is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in juvenile court.

His next hearing is in November.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.