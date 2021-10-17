Advertisement

Guilt-free ways to enjoy pumpkin this fall

Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller shares ways to make both sweet and savory dishes.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is no time like fall to enjoy all things pumpkin! Whether you are adding some nutrition to a dish or simply cannot get enough pumpkin spice, there is a fall recipe for you.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Andrea Miller will share ideas on how to use pumpkin in your sweet and savory recipes.

Pumpkin is part of the squash family and contains key nutrients like beta-carotene, Vitamin C, potassium and fiber.

Pumpkin puree can be used to add silkiness to cheese sauces. It’s easiest to cook with out of a can but you can also puree your own for a similar nutritional benefit.

Here are some recipes to try out:

For more recipes from Hy-Vee, click HERE.

