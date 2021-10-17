Occupied home hit by bullet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people called in early Sunday morning about hearing multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Loreen Dr. When officers arrived on scene, some shell casings were discovered.

They also discovered a bullet had gone through a window of a home nearby.

Officers made contact with the residents there, and there were no injuries. The house was occupied by two adults and three children.

It does not appear that this house was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

