Advertisement

Occupied home hit by bullet

Family inside is safe and uninjured
Multiple people called in early Sunday morning about hearing multiple shots fired in the 1400...
Multiple people called in early Sunday morning about hearing multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Loreen Dr.(WCAX)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people called in early Sunday morning about hearing multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Loreen Dr. When officers arrived on scene, some shell casings were discovered.

They also discovered a bullet had gone through a window of a home nearby.

Officers made contact with the residents there, and there were no injuries. The house was occupied by two adults and three children.

It does not appear that this house was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔

Latest News

A remembrance ceremony was held Oct. 16 in honor of Carolanah Schenk.
Family, friends remember Carolanah Schenk
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14
Children play inside the Black Earth Children's Museum's Toy Library.
Black Earth Children’s Museum opens Toy Library
A Madison mom and daughter turned their love of drawing and art into a business for a good cause.
Madison mom, daughter turn love of art into business for a cause