Public Health looks for dog that bit Madison woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a woman on Oct. 13.

The incident occurred around 8-9 p.m. on the 3000 block of Furey Ave, when an unleashed/unaccompanied dog lunged at the victim, who was trying to enter her home.

The dog is described as approximately 60lb with a short black or brown coat. The victim did not see an owner nearby at the time of the incident, according to a press release.

Public Health asks that anyone with information about this incident call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.

Animal Services adds that if the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

