Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14

The victory marked the 203rd meeting between the two teams.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago.

They also prevented Chicago from tying them for the NFC North lead. Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third. Rodgers put the Bears away after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney as he scored from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive.

