Advertisement

Village of Cazenovia celebrates Soltwedel’s Store 75th anniversary

Soltwedel's Store
Soltwedel's Store(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF CAZENOVIA, Wis. (WMTV) - A small village in Sauk County is celebrating their general store’s 75th anniversary and the big impact its had on the community.

On Saturday, people from Cazenovia came out in droves to show their appreciation for John Soltwedel and his general store. The store has been in the Soltwedel family since 1946, but John has been the owner and operate for the past four decades.

After his father’s “untimely death,” John took the store over.

“I’ve been doing this for 44 years, since my father passed away in 1977,” he explained. “I kind of stepped in here and never stepped out.”

It’s the store’s milestone anniversary and John’s unwavering dedication to the small rural community that sparked the idea for the block party on Saturday.

Organizer Jeffrey Even said the village had to work to keep the scale of the block party a secret from John, given his store is a “gossip center.” Even says the large turnout was no surprise.

“I don’t think he realize the impact he has on this community and how much he means to everybody,” Even said. “He has such a faithful following and so many people who grew up here and have memories of that store.”

Over the past 75 years a lot has changed. John recalls a time when every small town had one or two general stores, and “small town America” was booming. While Cazenovia has faced challenges of its own, most notably the pandemic, one thing has remained constant: Soltwedel’s.

“I’m gonna keep it going as long as I can,” said John. “It’s rural living at its best.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

Latest News

Children play inside the Black Earth Children's Museum's Toy Library.
Black Earth Children’s Museum opens Toy Library
A Madison mom and daughter turned their love of drawing and art into a business for a good cause.
Madison mom, daughter turn love of art into business for a cause
Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
are invited to attend a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 16...
Olbrich Botanical Gardens celebrates opening of learning center, greenhouses