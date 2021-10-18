Advertisement

20-year-old man killed in Monroe Co. crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF LAGRANGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old man has died Monday after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle in Monroe County, officials say.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office states it received a report of a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. on State Highway 21 in the Town of LaGrange, just west of Enterprise Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash, noting a car driving westbound on State Highway 21 crossed the center line of the highway and headed west. It then collided with a semi-truck without a trailer attached, which was driving eastbound.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car, identified as Kyle Petrick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the semi was uninjured. A juvenile passenger in the semi was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of the highway was shut down for almost six hours so authorities could investigate and remove the large amount of debris and diesel fuel that spilled in the area.

Authorities are still investigating this crash.

Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs, Monroe County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Tomah Wrecker Service, Monroe County Emergency Management and the Monroe County Highway Department.

