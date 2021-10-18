Badgers’ Braelon Allen named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen was named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week.

Allen rushed 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s 20-14 win over Army on Saturday. This is the second consecutive week that Allen has rushed for more than 100 yards, (131 at Illinois on Oct. 9.) Allen is the first Wisconsin true freshman to accomplish the feat since Jonathan Taylor who had four straight 100-yard rushing performances in 2017.

Allen just 17-years-old is a Fond du Lac native, and said receiving the honor is a confidence booster for him moving forward in the season.

“I was confident that when I got my shot that I was gonna make an impact,” Allen said. “But probably not this early so it’s cool to see it all happening.”

The last time a Wisconsin football player earned this honor was quarterback Graham Mertz in October of 2020.

UP NEXT:

The Badgers hit the road to take on Purdue on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

