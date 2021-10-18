Advertisement

Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix

Chicago coach James Wade became the third Black male coach to win a WNBA championship.
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of...
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become champions Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Candace Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help Chicago win its first WNBA championship with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left. Chicago scored the next nine points to take a two-point lead on Stefanie Dolson’s layup. She then added another basket to make it 76-72 with 45.8 seconds left. Vandersloot then scored in the lane to seal the victory setting off the celebration. As the final buzzer sounded, Parker sprinted to the corner of the court and hugged her family with tears in her eyes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon...
Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Badgers sweep Army with 1-0 victory
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 9