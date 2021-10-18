DOJ: Madison officer shot by fellow officer during State St. arrest last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice confirmed Monday that it was a bullet fired by another officer that inadvertently struck a Madison Police Dept. officer as law enforcement tried to take a 19-year-old man into custody last week.

The agency identified the officer who fired the round as Keith Brown. The officer who was wounded in the shooting has since been released from the hospital. Neither the DOJ nor MPD have released the name of the officer who was wounded.

State officials noted another officer was hurt during the arrest of Katoine Richardson. They described the injuries as minor, but did not say what happened. That officers name was not released as well.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of State St. The officers were trying to take the 19-year-old Richardson into custody around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, authorities said. According to the Dept. of Justice and MPD reports, Richardson had a gun at the time and pointed it at officers.

According to the criminal complaint, Richardson allegedly told an officer who was interviewing that he carried a gun for his protection and drew it as officers neared him, “impl(ying) that he would rather die than go to prison for a long time, so he tried to get the officers to shoot and kill him.”

Richardson is currently accused of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to the officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He is also charged with three alleged counts of felony bail jumping.

A Dane County judge set Richardson’s bond at $15,000 for the felony charges. His next court date for a preliminary hearing is set for October 21, 2021. Richardson entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges.

