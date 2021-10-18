Advertisement

Fire at motel on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi

Fire at Lucky's Bridge Motel Sunday night.
By John Stofflet
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fire crews are on the scene at Lucky’s Bridge Motel in Okee near Lodi Sunday night. Photos sent from viewers show flames at the motel. An eyewitness at a restaurant across the street confirms the motel building is on fire and has sustained significant damage.

We have a crew on the way, and are working to confirm more information about this fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

