Fire at motel on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fire crews are on the scene at Lucky’s Bridge Motel in Okee near Lodi Sunday night. Photos sent from viewers show flames at the motel. An eyewitness at a restaurant across the street confirms the motel building is on fire and has sustained significant damage.

We have a crew on the way, and are working to confirm more information about this fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.