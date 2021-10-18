Four Lakes SCUBA Club complete 5th cleanup drive of 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Divers from the Four Lakes SCUBA Club have now completed their fifth community service cleanup dive for 2021 in the Yahara River.

Founded in 1980, the club meets monthly and organizes annual clean-up dives in all of the local Dane County lakes and Yahara River.

The most recent cleanup took place on October 3rd and was a 2 1/2 hour shallow dive cleaning up trash from the bottom of the Yahara River between Tenney Park and the Rutledge St. Bridge.

The team consisted of three divers, a canoe team gathering trash from the divers, and shore support to get trash into barrels.

Some things found included golf balls, hub caps, a muffler, bike wheels, a whole bicycle, a part of a train bridge trestle, a laptop computer, part of a Radio Flyer wagon, multiple traffic cones, and a 9mm pistol, which was taken custody by the Madison Police Department.

“I think it’s really important that we keep our lakes in good condition, says President of the Four Lakes Scuba Club, Brad Acker. “It takes a lot of people underwater and really above water to help keep the garbage out and help remove some garbage too while you’re at it.”

Acker says any certified diver as well as canoe and shore support volunteers are welcome to join in on the club’s clean-up dives.

More information about the Four Lakes Scuba Club can be found on their website here.

