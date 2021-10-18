Advertisement

Four Lakes SCUBA Club complete 5th cleanup drive of 2021

Founded in 1980, the club meets monthly and organizes annual clean-up dives in all of the local...
Founded in 1980, the club meets monthly and organizes annual clean-up dives in all of the local Dane County lakes and Yahara River.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Divers from the Four Lakes SCUBA Club have now completed their fifth community service cleanup dive for 2021 in the Yahara River.

Founded in 1980, the club meets monthly and organizes annual clean-up dives in all of the local Dane County lakes and Yahara River.

The most recent cleanup took place on October 3rd and was a 2 1/2 hour shallow dive cleaning up trash from the bottom of the Yahara River between Tenney Park and the Rutledge St. Bridge.

The team consisted of three divers, a canoe team gathering trash from the divers, and shore support to get trash into barrels.

Some things found included golf balls, hub caps, a muffler, bike wheels, a whole bicycle, a part of a train bridge trestle, a laptop computer, part of a Radio Flyer wagon, multiple traffic cones, and a 9mm pistol, which was taken custody by the Madison Police Department.

“I think it’s really important that we keep our lakes in good condition, says President of the Four Lakes Scuba Club, Brad Acker. “It takes a lot of people underwater and really above water to help keep the garbage out and help remove some garbage too while you’re at it.”

Acker says any certified diver as well as canoe and shore support volunteers are welcome to join in on the club’s clean-up dives.

More information about the Four Lakes Scuba Club can be found on their website here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

Latest News

A familiar challenge circulating social media could kill you.
Madison mother warns community about ‘choking’ or ‘pass out’ game dangers
Annie McGrath (left) and her son Griffith (right)
Madison mother warns community about ‘choking’ or ‘pass out’ game dangers
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Suspect located in missing 3-year-old Amber Alert case found dead
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of...
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix