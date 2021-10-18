Advertisement

Madison mother warns community about ‘choking’ or ‘pass out’ game dangers

Annie McGrath (left) and her son Griffith (right)
Annie McGrath (left) and her son Griffith (right)(Annie McGrath)
By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A familiar challenge circulating social media could kill you.

It is making rounds on sites like YouTube and Tik Tok.

It is known as the ‘choking game,’ the ‘pass out game’ or ‘space monkey.’ Young social media users will record themselves using some method of head shaking or choking that causes them to faint.

NBC15 spoke with one Madison mom who lives with the pain of what happens when this game turns into a reality.

“I have all these boards of all these memories of this extraordinary, amazing kid,” Annie McGrath said about her son Griffin.

Right now, memories and photos are all she has. Thirteen-year-old Griffin, nicknamed ‘Bubba’ by his mom, competed academically, played the drums and loved baseball.

“He took a dare, and not he’s not here anymore,” McGrath said.

However, on Feb. 14, 2018, Griffin came downstairs to ask his mom a math study question. He went up to his room to Facetime with some friends and never came back down.

“I didn’t know until about 10:30 at night, and I went up and I just thought he was studying, and he wasn’t,” McGrath said. “He was gone.”

McGrath said Griffin died that night playing the ‘choking’ or ‘pass out’ game.

The person playing records him or herself performing any one of a variety of methods that makes them lose consciousness. These methods can also lead to brain damage or death.

“I think parents just have to have the hard talk and say ‘kids are dying’ and give examples, there are so many of us,” McGrath said.

McGrath wants to raise awareness for these dangerous games, so kids can make more memories, instead of becoming one.

“It can happen to anybody, the best kids who are well developed, you wouldn’t think they’d do anything wrong, they might see it and try it,” McGrath said. “It’s deadly, it’s horrible, and no parent should ever have to go through it.”

The most recent data from the CDC says 82 6-19-year-olds died between 1995 and 2007. There’s likely been an increase over the last 14 years with this continuing trend.

McGrath tells NBC15 she’s already heard of two more kids this past week who died while playing this game.

Griffin McGrath would have been a senior this year at Middleton High School. Over the weekend, his family and friends came to plant a tree in his honor in front of Griffin’s middle school.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

Latest News

A familiar challenge circulating social media could kill you.
Madison mother warns community about ‘choking’ or ‘pass out’ game dangers
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Suspect located in missing 3-year-old Amber Alert case
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of...
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Fire at Lucky's Bridge Motel Sunday night.
Fire at motel on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi