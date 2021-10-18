Advertisement

Milwaukee alder, Senate candidate enters not guilty pleas

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

Lewis is also one of 12 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that her attorney entered her pleas on Monday. She faces four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔
Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old

Latest News

Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter
State Sen. Brad Pfaff is inaugurated to the Wisconsin legislature.
Rep. Kind endorses Pfaff in Wisconsin congressional race
Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Cooke launches run for Congress
(AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)
Walker, conservatives ask Supreme Court to take access case